MAAP unveils new Alt_Road collection

MAAP has released a new clothing collection that is all about exploration and sustainability.

The Australian apparel brand has revealed its Alt_Road gravel clothing range, designed from materials that are kinder to the environment, making for tougher garments when you need to go the distance on gravel.

The Alt_Road range is designed for comfort when venturing out on those dusty or muddy rides, logging the miles on a gravel bike as you go beyond tarmac, navigating an alternative route.

At the core of MAAP’s Alt_Road collection is a new fabric blend called Naturalmatch wool, developed by MAAP’s product team in partnership with Italian specialist Miti Spa.

Blending traditional merino wool and renewable synthetic fibres, the Naturalmatch fabric is claimed to be soft to the touch, offering all the skin-friendly feel and temperature regulation of merino wool, with the stretch benefits of a synthetic blend.

Warm and cool weather options

Bib shorts work hard off-road. MAAP’s designers know that gravel riders carry more nutrition and spares, not to mention the issue of corrugated riding surfaces, testing the comfort of the chamois. The 3D-thermo-moulded chamois promises excellent seated comfort while riding across challenging road surfaces. The Alt_Road cargo bib shorts also have storage areas for small items with a leg zip pocket and rear stash area.

For those sweltering days exploring on the bike, MAAP has released its Alt_Range tees which it claims will offer odour-resistant style and sustainability, being made from 50 per cent recycled PET fibres. These tees also feature SPF 50 sun protection, and if the weather closes in, there's its new windproof Alt_Road thermal jacket.

Although MAAP is known for vivid colourways and bold graphic design, the Alt_Road range features a selection of earthy tones, inspired by nature and less likely to look out of place when caked in dust.

The MAAP Alt_Road range also includes a thermal vest and long sleeve tee, with gloves and merino socks covering rider contact points, while a frame pack product partnership with Apidura completes the Alt_Road collection.

“Alt_Road is a natural evolution for us as a brand. The days are gone where riders are loyal to one discipline. The product reflects the needs of our athletes and riders around the world, engineered to perform at an elite level, whatever the road surface”, says MAAP co-founder, Ollie Cousins.