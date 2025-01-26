'It hasn't cost me' - Luke Plapp raced with injured wrist in Tour Down Under

By
published

Jayco-AlUla rider says he crashed in training on Mount Buffalo in December and re-aggravated old injury

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Luke Plapp of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla signing on before the 25th Santos Tour Down Under Think! Road Safety Men&#039;s Stage 5 from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill on January 25, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Peter Mundy/Getty Images)
Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) has been seen racing with a heavily taped up left wrist during the Tour Down Under, telling Cyclingnews that he crashed in December and it has been sore ever since.

"It was just before New Year's, I was just doing some efforts and descending my favourite mountain, Mount Buffalo, and just came off. But I haven't missed a day of training and I think I haven't missed a beat in racing, to be honest, either," Plapp said.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.