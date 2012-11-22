Luis León Sánchez eyes Tour de France, Vuelta double
Spaniard at ease after withdrawal of Rabobank sponsorship
It took a year for Luis León Sánchez to settle into his new surroundings at Rabobank however, the Spaniard has found his rhythm at the team he re-signed with until the end of 2014. Sánchez won his fourth Tour de France stage victory this year and says he may target the Tour and the Vuelta a España in 2013 while maintaining his traditional start in Australia at Tour Down Under.
Sánchez won his national time trial championships and a stage at the Tour in his first year at the Dutch team in 2011 however, the rest of the season was far from satisfactory for a rider of his caliber.
His team's headline sponsor withdrawing support of the team came as a shock to Sánchez, with the Spaniard explaining there were up to five interested parties willing to sponsor the team while he continued his preparation for the coming season.
"That was where all my concentration lay," said Sánchez to esciclismo.com in regard to Rabobank's decision to cease sponsorship of each of the Rabobank teams.
"Everything is as before, waiting for a substitute for Rabobank to enter," explained Sánchez.
Sánchez added he may consider riding both the Tour and the Vuelta, having sat out his home grand tour after participating in the London Olympics Games earlier this year.
"I don't want to change the [schedule] of the past years. It looks like I'll be in for Tour and, why not, in the Vuelta, in which I was absent from the last edition due to my participation in the Olympic Games."
