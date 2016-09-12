Ludvigsson, Geschke to UEC European Championships - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Sacha Modolo of Lampre-Merida celebrates on the podium after winning Stage 4 of the 2016 Tour of Turkey Image 3 of 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Dmitry Kozonchuk attacks during stage 9 at the Toyr de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Geschke (Germany)

Ludvigsson, Geschke to UEC European Championships

Giant-Alpecin will have a handful of riders lining up to start the UEC European Championships at the men's time trial on Thursday and the road race on Sunday.

Swede Tobias Ludvigsson will participate in the 50km time trial, which will take place on a tough and hilly route. The race starts and finishes in Plumelec, France.

For the road race, Johannes Fröhlinger and Simon Geschke will ride for Germany, while Koen de Kort and Sam Oomen will represent the Netherlands and Ludvigsson will ride for Sweden. The men's race will be held on a 236.3km route in the Morbihan region of France and is made up of 17 laps on a 13.9km course.

Etixx-QuickStep to Grand Prix Briek Schotte

Etixx-QuickStep will field six riders at the upcoming Grand Prix Briek Schotte, including Iljo Keisse and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck.

The race is set to take place over a 155km course that mixes hills and cobbles. The team will also include neo-pros Rodrigo Contreras and Davide Martinelli, along with Keissea and double winner Van Keirsbulck, as well as trainees Ivan Cortina and František Sisr, who are coming from feeder team Klein Constantia.

Kozonchuk to Gazprom-Rusvelo

RusVelo announced Monday а two-year deal with Dmitry Kozonchuk, taking him through the 2018 season. The Russian rider has been a key domestique on the WorldTour for eight seasons racing for teams Rabobank and Katusha. He also raced for Rusvelo during the 2012 season.

"Gazprom-RusVelo has reached another level since 2012 when I spent a season in RusVelo and I am very happy to sign this deal. Next season will be very intense and I hope that I have an opportunity not only to work on the team leaders, but also a chance for personal victory. There are a lot of young and talented riders in the team and I hope my experience can be useful for them," Kozonchuk said in a team press release.