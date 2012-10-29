Luca Scinto wins best Italian directeur sportif award

Image 1 of 2 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli manager Luca Scinto with Giro della Romagna winner Oscar Gatto. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Luca Scinto with Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Luca Scinto of the Farnese Vini-Selle Italia team has won Premio Ennio Piscina as best directeur sportif in Italy for 2012.

The likeable but often irascible Tuscan secured 26% of the near 10,000 votes, beating Luca Guercilena of Radioshack-Nissan-Trek, who finished second with 10%. Davide Bramati (Omega Quick Step) was a close third with 9% of the vote.

Scinto likes to follow his riders closely, from the team car during races and even during training. Farnese Vini riders Andrea Guardini and Matteo Rabotini won two stages at this year’s Giro d’Italia, while Filippo Pozzato went close to victory in the classics before being forced to confess his links to Dr. Michele Ferrari and miss most of the summer. The team will be known as Vini Fantini and has signed Fabio Taborre from Acqua & Sapone and Mauro Santambrogio from BMC Racing Team.

Scinto will collect his award at the Notte degli Oscar tuttoBICI organised by the Italian magazine on November 15 in Verona.

“I’m proud to have won this award, it means that my work has been appreciated by the fans,” Scinto told Tuttobici.

“I want to share this prize with my riders. You can be the best DS in the world but if your riders don’t listen to what you say, you can’t achieve anything.”