Löwik unlucky in Suisse slide

Gerben Löwik (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Gerben Löwik was forced to abandon the Tour de Suisse after an accident during stage five that sent him sliding into spectators along the roadside.

The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider was riding in the peloton that trailed the day's main break which boasted eventual stage winner Marcus Burghardt when he suddenly lost control of his bike and was sent careening into spectators.

The 32-year-old Dutchman explained on his website that he suffered facial and leg injuries plus slight concussion; he required stitches in his thigh and lip.

He added that the accident was caused by a broken brake cable - footage of the accident would suggest this was the case as he appeared to have the use of just one brake and hence had limited control over his bike heading into the downhill corner.

He slid into the spectators, none of which were hurt. Löwik is expected to make a quick recovery from his inuries.