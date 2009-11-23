Lövkvist unsure of Tour leadership in 2010

Image 1 of 2 "Thomas Lövkvist (Team Columbia - Highroad) " at the start of stage eight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Thomas Lövkvist (Columbia-HTC) races over the gravel roads in Monte Paschi Eroica, March 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas Lövkvist was expecting to be Tour de France captain for Team Sky in 2010, but now he has to wait and see if Briton Bradley Wiggins signs with the new team. Lövkvist said there would be both advantages and disadvantages to him, should Wiggins leave Team Garmin-Slipstream a year early.

“For me personally it is a big difference whether he comes or not,” the 25-year-old Swede told nettavisen.no. “If he signs, he will have the major responsibility at the Tour de France. All eyes will be on him and it will be a quieter Tour for me.”

No matter who the team captain will be, Lövkvist has his eye on a top spot. “I can climb as well as the others, but you can't allow yourself one bad day over three weeks. I can be top 10. Top five is perhaps a little high, but hopefully I'll be in there and fight for victory again.”

Lövkvist did not know, however, whether Wiggins will join the new British team or not. Team Sky is holding its first team meetings starting today in Manchester, and Lövkvist indicated he would know when he sees whether Wiggins is there or not. “The only thing I know is that there are ongoing negotiations.”

Lövkvist's current Columbia-HTC and future Sky teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen is ready to ride for his fellow Scandinavian in the Tour. “Thomas is a nice person. He is strong in both the mountains and with his tempo.”

Norwegian Lars Petter Nordhaug is also joining Sky next year, and has known Lövkvist for years. “Thomas is one of the biggest profiles on the team, with a view to win stage races. He is definitely one to bet on.”

Lövkvist finished 38th in the 2008 Tour de France. He did not ride the Tour this year but finished 25th overall in the Giro d'Italia, wearing the leader's jersey for one stage.

