Lotto Soudal roll out 2019 jersey - Video

Lotto Soudal today unveiled the jersey for its 2019 men's and women's WorldTour teams, with Thomas De Gendt, Puck Moonen and Lotte Kopecky modeling the new look in a video released by the team.

The new design adds more white to the jersey, limiting the red section that in 2018 extended from shoulders to sternum to only the collar and shoulders. The white panel on the abdomen is broken up by a swoosh of dots, and the team's identity is reinforced with a small Belgian flag on the back.

The biggest change for the Belgian team in 2019 will be in the sprint train, however, with longtime Lotto Soudal sprint ace André Greipel leaving for French Pro Continental team Arkéa Samsic and Australian fast man Caleb Ewan coming on board from Mitchelton-Scott. In all, the team is bringing on eight new riders next year, including Adam Blythe from Aqua Blue Sport and Roger Kluge from Mitchelton-Scott, among others.

The Lotto Soudal Ladies roster will remain at 14 for 2019, with five riders leaving and five newcomers joining the team.