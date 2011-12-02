Lorenzetto calls time on career

Mirco Lorenzetto (Lampre-Farnese Vini) moved in to the race lead. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Mirco Lorenzetto has called time on his career after eight seasons as a professional. The 30-year-old spent the past campaign in the colours of Astana, but was without a contract for 2012.

According to ciclonews.it, Lorenzetto intends to remain in the sport in a coaching capacity. The Veneto native has already set about gaining the necessary qualifications to coach at juvenile level. His father Bepi is manager of the Marchiol amateur squad.

Lorenzetto turned professional with the De Nardi squad in 2004, before switching to Domina Vacanze the following year. He was among the riders from that set-up who went on to form part of the new Milram squad in 2006.

Lorenzetto’s most successful spell came from 2008 to 2010 in the colours of Lampre, when he captured the Giro del Friuli, two stages at the Tour of Sardinia and a stage of the Tour of Poland. He also finished the Giro d’Italia on two occasions, and completed the Tour de France in 2010.

