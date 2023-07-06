Lorena Wiebes leaves Giro Donne to focus on Tour de France Femmes sprints

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) was not on the start line of stage 7 and has made an early departure from the Giro d'Italia Donne in order to focus on the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift held from July 23 to 30.

"Lorena Wiebes will not start in stage 7 of Giro Donne. With an eye on the Tour de France Femmes, a recovery period now follows," SD Worx confirmed on Thursday.

One of the fastest sprinters in road racing, Wiebes and SD Worx had set their eyes on stage wins at the Giro Donne, and they delivered on that objective when the Dutchwoman won stage 3 in Modena.

She won the bunch sprint to finish fourth in stage 4 into Borgo Val di Taro. She also came close to another victory on stage 6 into Cenelli but ended up finishing second place after maglia rosa Annemiek van Vleuten made her own late-race attack in a bid for the win.

The Giro Donne will take a rest day on Friday as the riders transfer to Sardina for the final two stages that are hilly into Sassari and Olbia.

She joined SD Worx this year in what was the biggest transfer of the year with manager Danny Stam building a lead-out train dedicated to Wiebes that included riders like Barbara Guarischi, Elena Cecchini, Lonneke Uneken and Christine Majerus.

Wiebes has secured nine wins so far this year and now has a main focus on the Tour de France Femmes, the Glasgow World Championships and European Championships. She indicated in an interview with the press after stage 3 at the Giro Donne that she was using the event to prepare for her goals ahead.

"My first six months at Team SD Worx are over and I like it a lot. It almost feels like I've been here longer. I’ve already made a lot of progress with this team and am already looking forward to the rest of the season,” she said.

“With the Tour, hopefully, the World Championship and the European Championship coming up, there are still important goals for me. I, therefore, need this Giro, combined with a training block, to be ready for what is yet to come."

At the Tour de France Femmes, SD Worx will focus on the overall classification with Demi Vollering while Wiebes will be the designated sprinter. Also on the roster will be Lotte Kopecky, who has indicated that she will play a support role for SD Worx as she also focuses on the Glasgow World Championships.