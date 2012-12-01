Lopez Cerron gets prime cut at Spanish federation

Alberto Contador cooks up a storm at the Giro presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jose Luis Lopez Cerron, the man who delivered the beef that Alberto Contador claimed triggered his positive test for clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France, has been elected president of the Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC).

Lopez Cerron defeated Francisco Antequera in a vote taken at an RFEC assembly in Madrid on Saturday morning and takes over from Juan Carlos Castano.

The 56-year-old Lopez Cerron is a former professional who won a stage of the 1981 Vuelta a España, and subsequently served as directeur sportif at Banesto and Vitalicio Seguros, as well as race director of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon.

Lorez Cerron hit international headlines in 2010 in the wake of Contador’s positive test for clenbuterol at the Tour de France. Contador claimed that his positive test was triggered by contaminated meat he had consumed on the rest day at Pau, which Lopez Cerron had purchased in Irun en route to visiting the Astana team hotel.

Contador was belatedly handed a backdated two-year suspension in February of this year and won the Vuelta a España on his return to action in August.




