Looking back at Gent-Wevelgem - Gallery

Image 1 of 36 A rider in no-man's land looks for help (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem peloton enters the forest (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 A toast for the 2018 gent-Wevelgem podium: Viviani, Sagan and Demare (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem peloton is lined out on a narrow road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Marta Bastianelli wins the 2018 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem women's peloton on the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 36 Riders crash in the 2018 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 36 Amy Pieters, Gracie Elvin and Ann Sophie Duyck in the gent-Wevelgem breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem women's peloton in the Belgian countryside (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 36 Team Sunweb's Lucinda Brand, Leah Kirchmann and Ellen Van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem women's peloton in the Belgian countryside (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem women's peloton in the Belgian countryside (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 36 Lucinda Brand leads Hannah Barnes over the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem women's peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 36 All the 2018 Gewnt-Wevelgem champions from throughout the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 36 Thumbs up from John Degenkolb at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 36 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) climbs the Kemmelberg during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 36 Amy Pieters on the front of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 36 The women's peloton rides out to the Flanders Fields for Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 36 Julien D'Hoore, Marta Bastianelli and Lisa Klein on the Gent-Wevelgem podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 36 Julien D'Hoore, Marta Bastianelli and Lisa Klein on the Gent-Wevelgem podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 36 The peloton battles crosswinds on the way to Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 36 Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) in the break at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) on the cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 Peter Sagan wins the 2018 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem peloton bears down on the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem peloton climbs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 36 What it's all about at gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 36 Peter Sagan looks for help near the end of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 36 Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First) climbs the cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 36 Mechanics with wheels wait for riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem peloton enters the city (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Riders go down near the end of gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem peloton plows through a field during the 2018 race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 The 2018 Gent-Wevelgem peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet on the cobbles at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spring Classics continue to pick up speed with Sunday's 81st running of Gent-Wevelgem, a 251.5km jaunt through the Belgium countryside that starts in Deinze and finishes in Wevelgem nearly six hours later.

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his third win in the race last year, beating Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in a sprint from a group of about two-dozen survivors.

Marta Bastianelli, riding for Ale Cipollini, won the fifth edition women's race last year in a reduced-bunch sprint ahead of Julien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM). The women's 136.8km race will be decided in the morning before the men's event.

In anticipation of this year's race, we've put together some photos from 2018 featuring windswept echelons, cobbled climbs and the mud-laden fields of Flanders. Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of last year's action as we get ready for the 2019 festivities.