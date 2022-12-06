Look launches all-new 765 Optimum endurance road bike

French manufacturer Look has released a new road bike, the 765 Optimum, which is an endurance-focused road bike available in various complete builds and as a frameset only.

The Optimum is positioned as an endurance road bike. It continues the evolution of the 765 range of road bikes and has been redesigned to offer a less aggressive rider fit, balancing rigidity and flexibility thus maximizing rider comfort for long days out in the saddle.

(Image credit: Look )

Employing Look's carbon fibre manufacturing expertise, the 765 benefits from an ultra-high strength carbon fibre compound and an endurance-specific carbon fibre layup to dampen vibrations more efficiently than some previous materials.

Look claims the new 3D wave carbon fibre frameset tubes offer 20% more compliance than the previous model. The 765 Optimum also uses a threaded T47 bottom bracket standard for reliable and efficient power transfer.

"The new 765 Optimum is the ideal bike for daily rides as well as the next sporting challenge," claims Frederic Caron, product manager at Look. "Designed in France by our teams of passionate engineers, it offers a compromise between rigidity and flexibility that will allow endurance cyclists to fully enjoy the long-distance rides that lie ahead."

An integrated and clean front end (Image credit: Future)

Look says the frame and fork weight together come in at 1.4kg and the frame can accommodate a maximum tyre width of 34mm, enabling riders to fit wider road or light gravel tyres for increased comfort and versatility.

Maintenance has been a consideration, too, with the cables entering the frame below the handlebars. This means you can remove the handlebar and LS3 stem without disconnecting the hydraulic brake hoses. The frame will also be compatible with Look fenders for wet weather protection, and these will be available as

a standalone product from early 2023.

Integrated cable routing via the Look LS3 stem. (Image credit: Future)

Pricing and availability

The 765 Optimum will be available in five different sizes from XS through to XL. There will be five build options for complete bikes and two framesets.

From the five complete bike options, there will be three Shimano-equipped bikes, with a choice of 11-speed Ultegra mechanical, 12-speed 105 Di2 or 12-speed Ultegra Di2. There is one with Campagnolo Chrous and one Sram Rival eTap build. All complete bikes will come with 2x chainsets.

Two framesets will be available as standalone purchases, in a choice of either 'Metallic True Blood Satin' or 'Black Satin' colourways, starting at $2,400 / €2,150.

Complete bikes will start at $4,300 / €3790 for the mechanical Shimano Ultegra 11-speed model in Satin Black, rising up to $7,300 / €6290 for the Shimano Ultegra 12-speed Di2 model in Charcoal Metallic Satin. The Sram Rival ETAP AXS equipped bike in Chameleon green blue will be $5,500 / €4,690 and the Campagnolo offering with 12-speed Chorus also in Chameleon green blue will be $4,600 / €3,990.

