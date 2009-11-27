Lofer, Austria to host 24-hour race

Image 1 of 2 A view of Lofer, Austria, which will host a new 24-hour race. (Image credit: Markus Ringle) Image 2 of 2 Racers at the 24 hours of Lofer will be treated to some beautiful scenery. (Image credit: Markus Ringle)

A new 24-hour mountain bike race is coming to Autria in the spring of 2010. The first edition of the 24 hours of Lofer will be run on May 22-23 in the center of Saalachtal in Lofer. The event will benefit a youth welfare organization Pro Juventute.

The race will be run on a 5.6km course with 78m of climbing per lap. "This may sound unspectacular, but considering the duration of 24 hours, it is quite challenging," predicted organizers.

"I think we have created an interesting course with some highlights, which on one hand makes for fun and on the other is rideable," said Skyder Sportpromotion's Stephan Salscheider.

"The race came out of a desire to combine the participants' fun with a charity project."

Two, four or eight-rider teams will be allowed. The benefit organization, Pro Juventute will send an eight-rider team of celebrities to the race.

For more information, visit www.24h-lofer.at.

