Local riders limber up in preparation for Tour de Timor

Image 1 of 5 The Tour de Timor 2011 (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 2 of 5 What Timor looks like (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 3 of 5 Some showed their support for the Tour de Timor race (Image credit: Tour de Timor) Image 4 of 5 There were plenty of big hills in Timor. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 5 of 5 The team in front of the palace (Image credit: Jo Wall)

With less than a month until Tour de Timor begins, Fidelis Manuel Leite Magalhães, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President of Timor welcomed journalists to the Presidential Palace on Thursday, August 9. Also in attendance were 2012 Tour de Timor Timor-Leste riders who are currently training for the race.

Talking about the upcoming race, Magalhães said, "It is wonderful to see so many local riders riding in this year's race. There are a total of 83 Timor-Leste riders competing, compromising of 71 men and 12 women. The PNTL and FFDTL are contributing five teams between them and in addition this year race organisers have also allowed an under 18 team of six riders to participate in three days of the race. Timor-Leste's cycling talent is increasing, and it is events like the 2012 Tour de Timor which act as a catalyst for identifying potential athletes. I encourage all our local riders to continue their preparation for this year's race and wish them all the very best."

"It is important that governmental institutions give their support in order to ensure that this year's Tour de Timor is the most successful yet. National events are a great way to build cooperation and communication between the various ministries and I invite all of the newly sworn-in cabinet to participate and join us for the start and finish of the race in Tasi Tolu, Dili on the 10th and the 15th of September."

Amongst the international institutions that support the Tour de Timor are returnees from the National Critical Care and Trauma Center, of Darwin Australia, who will be sending a team of 20 medical staff in support of the event not to mention over 100 other international volunteers who will also accompany the riders through their ardurous challenge.

The fourth Tour de Timor promises to be the most varied of all editions so far for the riders. The route includes a split mix of two challenging hill climbing days, two road racing days and two mixed terrain days.

Around 380 riders are expected to race. The race will be held from September 10 to 15. A non-competitive ride involving school children and participants will occur on September 8 in the capital of Dili with support from Peace and Sport of Monaco and the United Nations.

For more information, visit www.tourdetimor.com.