Lizzie Armitstead renews with Boels-Dolmans

Image 1 of 4 Lizzy Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins the Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 4 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), left, outsprints British champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) to win the second World Cup round of the 2014 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 The 2014 Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium (L-R): Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans), Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) and Alena Amialiusik (Astana BePink) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The Ronde van Drenthe World Cup podium: Anna van der Breggen, Lizzy Armitstead and Shelley Olds (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Lizzie Armitstead has renewed her contract with Boels-Dolmans. The British champion will stay with the Dutch team until the end 2016.





The London Olympics silver medal winner started the season with a victory in Omloop het Hageland. One week later she won the first UCI Women Road World Cup race of the season: the Ronde van Drenthe. After a second place in the Trofeo Binda, Armitstead leads the World Cup standings by a comfortable margin.

Sports director Danny Stam and world time trial champion Ellen van Dijk also signed a contract with the UCI women's team until 2016. Armitstead has worked with Stam since she was part of the AA Drink-Leontien.nl team in 2012.

"I am very happy that I am going to stay with this team. The decision was made easier for me because Danny Stam and Ellen van Dijk will be staying on for the same period. I like to continue working with these ambitious people. I think that, as a team, we have the potential to become the best in the world and I would like to contribute to that."

The 25-year-old British rider is one of the favorites for the Tour of Flanders this weekend. In the absence of Marianne Vos, who will start her World Cup season in Flèche Wallonne later this month, Armitstead can take a decisive lead in the standings for the World Cup.