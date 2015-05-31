Trending

Live Streaming: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Women race at 12:30PM (EDT), followed by the men at 3:30

Travis McCabe (SmartStop) wins the Winston-Salem Classic

(Image credit: Matt Brown)

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic is on tap in the US today. The UCI 1.2 race is the fourth stop on USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar and the fifth and penultimate stop for the women. Racing for the women starts at 12:30PM (EDT) and at 3:30 for the men.