Live streaming: Winston-Salem and Glencoe criteriums
Racing starts at 5PM Eastern
This weekend's criterium racing continues with the Winston-Salem Classic crit and the Glencoe Grand Prix. You can watch a live stream of all the men's and women's races here.
Winston-Salem is the fifth event of USA Cycling's National Criterium Calendar, currently led by Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) and Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi).
Glencoe is the second race of the USA Crits series, which is currently led by Dan Holloway (AltoVelo-Seasucker) and Tina Pic (Pepper Palace-The Happy Tooth).
Winston-Salem Criterium (NCC) - elite women at 4:30PM Eastern/10:00PM UK/7AM AUS, elite men at 6:30PM.
Glencoe GP - elite women at 4:30PM Central/10:30PM UK/6:30AM AUS, elite men at 6:00PM.
