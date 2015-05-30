Live streaming: Winston-Salem and Glencoe criteriums

Karl Menzies (United Health Care) took the win (Image credit: Trish Albert/Southeasterncycling.com)

This weekend's criterium racing continues with the Winston-Salem Classic crit and the Glencoe Grand Prix. You can watch a live stream of all the men's and women's races here.

Winston-Salem is the fifth event of USA Cycling's National Criterium Calendar, currently led by Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) and Erica Allar (Colavita-Bianchi).

Glencoe is the second race of the USA Crits series, which is currently led by Dan Holloway (AltoVelo-Seasucker) and Tina Pic (Pepper Palace-The Happy Tooth).

Winston-Salem Criterium (NCC) - elite women at 4:30PM Eastern/10:00PM UK/7AM AUS, elite men at 6:30PM.

Glencoe GP - elite women at 4:30PM Central/10:30PM UK/6:30AM AUS, elite men at 6:00PM.