Live coverage of Milan-San Remo on Cyclingnews

Follow the complete race on CN this Sunday

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
2012 winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) beat out Mark Cavendish for the first time in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tirreno-Adriatico leader Mark Cavendish lets loose with the bubbly.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

This Sunday you can tune into Cyclingnews for live text coverage from Milan-San Remo, the first Monument of the 2013 racing season.

For a complete preview of the race, click here.

 