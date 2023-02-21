Liv redesigns the EnviLiv range with a focus on all out speed
Wind tunnel testing and fluid dynamics are used to optimise the new Liv women's specific range
Women's specific bike brand Liv has launched the new EnviLiv range for 2023. The original EnviLiv was launched in 2013 in the form of a race performance bike named the Envie. This bike received an overhaul in 2019 becoming the EnviLiv, and now the range will benefit from another update and further refinement.
The new range will be comprised of three categories and five individual models. The Advanced series will comprise the Advanced One and Two models. The Advanced Pro will hold the Advanced Pro and Advanced Pro AXS whilst the top-end Advanced SL will only be available as a frameset.
Liv is part of the Giant family which means it can use a cascading spec of Giant handlebars and stems across the different models paired with groupsets from Shimano and Sram.
The Liv Racing TeqFind and Team Jayco AlUla teams race on Liv bikes and Liv says feedback from these sponsored athletes has gone into helping design the new EnviLiv range. Liv claims it was made for the criterium, road, and Olympic triathlon racing offering optimal aerodynamic and stiffness-to-weight performance.
"Designed with input from our athletes, our intention is to give women a bike that matches the commitment they put into their training and the race results they want to achieve," said Meg Hung, Liv Global Bicycle Category Manager.
The new range has benefited from enhanced aerodynamic work with what Liv calls Aerosystem shaping technology applied across the range to enhance aero performance at every yaw angle, using data provided by Computational Fluid Dynamics research and wind tunnel testing.
A complete range overhaul
The new range will consist of four new models and one frameset. The Advanced Pro SL frameset is the lightest in the range, using Liv's advanced SL-Grade carbon composite and will come in Team Liv Racing TeqFind livery. The frameset uses a press-fit bottom bracket standard, aero-profiled seatpost, slightly dropped seatstays, and wider aero-focused fork legs which meet an aerodynamically profiled headtube area.
The Advanced Pro series features the Advanced Pro and Advanced Pro AXS models. The Pro frame is 106.5 grams heavier than the SL but shaves 205 grams of the previous generation's frame weight using the Liv Advanced-grade carbon composite. The bike also comes with the all-new Liv Contact Aero SLR carbon handlebars, which Liv says are customised for women's measurements. The SLR handlebar is paired to the SLR aero carbon fibre stem which Liv claims helps improve aerodynamics whilst also being 55 grams lighter than the previous version. Liv also says the new bike, when fitted with the Giant SLT 50 Wheel system, saves 9.2 watts of aerodynamic drag.
The third-tier Advanced range features another pair of bikes in the form of the Advanced One and Advanced Two models. These feature the same Advanced-grade composite frames as the Advanced Pro models but with different builds. They use the slightly lower spec Contact SL Aero handlebars and stem, as well as different groupsets and component specs.
Four models and a frameset are a lot to break down clearly, so we have included a comprehensive spec breakdown of the models in the table below.
EnviLiv range builds and pricing
|Model
|Groupset
|Wheels
|Handlebar
|Stem
|Price
|EnviLiv Advanced SL Frameset
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|£2899 / €3899 (GER) / $AUD 5199
|EnviLiv Advanced Pro AXS
|SRAM Force eTap AXS 2x12
|Giant SLR 1 50 Carbon Disc WheelSystem
|Liv Contact SLR Aero, 31.8mm XS: 36cm, S: 38cm, M: 40cm"
|Giant Contact SLR Aero XS: 80mm, S: 90mm, M: 100mm"
|£6,999 / €6,849 (ITA) / $AUD 9299
|EnviLiv Advanced Pro
|Shimano Ultegra Di2 ST-R8170 2x12
|Giant SLR 1 50 Carbon Disc WheelSystem
|Liv Contact SLR Aero, 31.8mm XS: 36cm, S: 38cm, M: 40cm"
|Giant Contact SLR Aero XS: 80mm, S: 90mm, M: 100mm"
|£6699 / €6500 (FRA) / $AUD N/A
|EnviLiv Advanced 1
|SRAM Rival eTap AXS 2x12
|Giant SLR 2 50 Carbon Disc WheelSystem
|Liv Contact SL Aero, 31.8mm XXS: 36cm, XS: 36cm, S: 38cm, M: 40cm"
|Giant Contact SL Aero XXS: 80mm, XS: 80mm, S: 90mm, M: 100mm"
|£4499 / €4500 (FRA) / $AUD N/A
|EnviLiv Advanced 2
|Shimano 105 ST-R7025 2x11
|Giant P-A2 Disc, alloy
|Liv Contact SL Aero, 31.8mm XXS: 36cm, XS: 36cm, S: 38cm, M: 40cm"
|Giant Contact SL Aero XXS: 80mm, XS: 80mm, S: 90mm, M: 100mm"
|£2999/ €2999 (GER) / $AUD N/A
The EnviLiv range will be available from February 2023. More information is available at www.liv-cycling.com.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.