Liv redesigns the EnviLiv range with a focus on all out speed

Women's specific bike brand Liv has launched the new EnviLiv range for 2023. The original EnviLiv was launched in 2013 in the form of a race performance bike named the Envie. This bike received an overhaul in 2019 becoming the EnviLiv, and now the range will benefit from another update and further refinement.

The new range will be comprised of three categories and five individual models. The Advanced series will comprise the Advanced One and Two models. The Advanced Pro will hold the Advanced Pro and Advanced Pro AXS whilst the top-end Advanced SL will only be available as a frameset.

Liv is part of the Giant family which means it can use a cascading spec of Giant handlebars and stems across the different models paired with groupsets from Shimano and Sram.

The Advanced Pro frame sheds 205 grams over the outgoing model (Image credit: Liv )

The Liv Racing TeqFind and Team Jayco AlUla teams race on Liv bikes and Liv says feedback from these sponsored athletes has gone into helping design the new EnviLiv range. Liv claims it was made for the criterium, road, and Olympic triathlon racing offering optimal aerodynamic and stiffness-to-weight performance.

"Designed with input from our athletes, our intention is to give women a bike that matches the commitment they put into their training and the race results they want to achieve," said Meg Hung, Liv Global Bicycle Category Manager.

The new range has benefited from enhanced aerodynamic work with what Liv calls Aerosystem shaping technology applied across the range to enhance aero performance at every yaw angle, using data provided by Computational Fluid Dynamics research and wind tunnel testing.

The EnviLiv Advanced One with Sram Rival AXS groupset (Image credit: Liv )

A complete range overhaul

The new range will consist of four new models and one frameset. The Advanced Pro SL frameset is the lightest in the range, using Liv's advanced SL-Grade carbon composite and will come in Team Liv Racing TeqFind livery. The frameset uses a press-fit bottom bracket standard, aero-profiled seatpost, slightly dropped seatstays, and wider aero-focused fork legs which meet an aerodynamically profiled headtube area.

The Advanced Pro series features the Advanced Pro and Advanced Pro AXS models. The Pro frame is 106.5 grams heavier than the SL but shaves 205 grams of the previous generation's frame weight using the Liv Advanced-grade carbon composite. The bike also comes with the all-new Liv Contact Aero SLR carbon handlebars, which Liv says are customised for women's measurements. The SLR handlebar is paired to the SLR aero carbon fibre stem which Liv claims helps improve aerodynamics whilst also being 55 grams lighter than the previous version. Liv also says the new bike, when fitted with the Giant SLT 50 Wheel system, saves 9.2 watts of aerodynamic drag.

The Liv Advanced Pro SL will be available as a frameset only (Image credit: Liv )

The third-tier Advanced range features another pair of bikes in the form of the Advanced One and Advanced Two models. These feature the same Advanced-grade composite frames as the Advanced Pro models but with different builds. They use the slightly lower spec Contact SL Aero handlebars and stem, as well as different groupsets and component specs.

Four models and a frameset are a lot to break down clearly, so we have included a comprehensive spec breakdown of the models in the table below.

The lower spec Advanced frame still looks purposeful and fast (Image credit: Liv )

EnviLiv range builds and pricing

Swipe to scroll horizontally EnviLiv range and specs Model Groupset Wheels Handlebar Stem Price EnviLiv Advanced SL Frameset N/A N/A N/A N/A £2899 / €3899 (GER) / $AUD 5199 EnviLiv Advanced Pro AXS SRAM Force eTap AXS 2x12 Giant SLR 1 50 Carbon Disc WheelSystem Liv Contact SLR Aero, 31.8mm XS: 36cm, S: 38cm, M: 40cm" Giant Contact SLR Aero XS: 80mm, S: 90mm, M: 100mm" £6,999 / €6,849 (ITA) / $AUD 9299 EnviLiv Advanced Pro Shimano Ultegra Di2 ST-R8170 2x12 Giant SLR 1 50 Carbon Disc WheelSystem Liv Contact SLR Aero, 31.8mm XS: 36cm, S: 38cm, M: 40cm" Giant Contact SLR Aero XS: 80mm, S: 90mm, M: 100mm" £6699 / €6500 (FRA) / $AUD N/A EnviLiv Advanced 1 SRAM Rival eTap AXS 2x12 Giant SLR 2 50 Carbon Disc WheelSystem Liv Contact SL Aero, 31.8mm XXS: 36cm, XS: 36cm, S: 38cm, M: 40cm" Giant Contact SL Aero XXS: 80mm, XS: 80mm, S: 90mm, M: 100mm" £4499 / €4500 (FRA) / $AUD N/A EnviLiv Advanced 2 Shimano 105 ST-R7025 2x11 Giant P-A2 Disc, alloy Liv Contact SL Aero, 31.8mm XXS: 36cm, XS: 36cm, S: 38cm, M: 40cm" Giant Contact SL Aero XXS: 80mm, XS: 80mm, S: 90mm, M: 100mm" £2999/ €2999 (GER) / $AUD N/A

The Advanced Pro bike's integrated aero bottle cages (Image credit: Liv )

The EnviLiv range will be available from February 2023. More information is available at www.liv-cycling.com.