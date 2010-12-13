Liquigas training in Sardinia
Photo gallery of the Italian team on the road
The Liquigas-Cannondale team enjoyed another day in the sun during their training camp in northern Sardinia on Monday, swapping their road bikes for two hours training on their time trial bikes. The ride circled the port of Olbia, where the team is staying until December 22.
The 29 riders have already done five days of training and the short spin near the coast doubled as a recovery day and a shakedown of the new Slice Cannondale bikes. SRAM replaces Campagnolo as drive train supplier in 2011, with FSA providing the bars and stems. The team will continue to use Mavic wheels and Speedplay pedals.
The riders were divided into three groups for the ride with team leader's Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan in different groups.
New riders such as American's Ted King, Timmy Duggan, Australia's Cameron Wurf and talented Italian Eros Capecchi rode in their old team kit but will pull on the new Liquigas-Cannondale colours at the team's official presentation on January 10 in Milan.
After the morning rides, the days at the camp include work in the gym to improve core strength, meetings with sponsors, English lessons and progressive relaxation sessions with mind coach Marino Rosti.
