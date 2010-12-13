Liquigas training in Sardinia

Image 1 of 20 Daniel Oss (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 20 The Cannondale Slice TT bikes await the riders (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 20 Sylwester Szmyd (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 20 Ivan Basso close up (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 20 Basso is chased by his group (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 20 The only traffic was a Liquigas truck (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 20 Guarnieri and Oss lead the group (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 20 The view from the front (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 20 Ivan Basso (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 20 Peter Sagan and Fabio Sabatini (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 20 The warm weather means no gloves and just knee warmers are needed (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 20 Jacopo Guarnieri is ready for his ride (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 20 Daniel Oss checks his bars (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 20 Ted King in his Cervelo TestTeam kit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 20 Timmy Duggan is quickly learning to speak in Italian (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 20 Cameron Wurf and Ted King (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 20 Blue skies but no hills today (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 20 The roads around Olbia are quiet during the winter (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali leads his group on a descent (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 20 The road bikes had a day off (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The Liquigas-Cannondale team enjoyed another day in the sun during their training camp in northern Sardinia on Monday, swapping their road bikes for two hours training on their time trial bikes. The ride circled the port of Olbia, where the team is staying until December 22.

The 29 riders have already done five days of training and the short spin near the coast doubled as a recovery day and a shakedown of the new Slice Cannondale bikes. SRAM replaces Campagnolo as drive train supplier in 2011, with FSA providing the bars and stems. The team will continue to use Mavic wheels and Speedplay pedals.

The riders were divided into three groups for the ride with team leader's Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan in different groups.

New riders such as American's Ted King, Timmy Duggan, Australia's Cameron Wurf and talented Italian Eros Capecchi rode in their old team kit but will pull on the new Liquigas-Cannondale colours at the team's official presentation on January 10 in Milan.

After the morning rides, the days at the camp include work in the gym to improve core strength, meetings with sponsors, English lessons and progressive relaxation sessions with mind coach Marino Rosti.

