Lingering knee pain forces Nizzolo to miss Dubai Tour

Italian national champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) revealed via a blog post Monday that he must continue to put off an already-delayed season debut as he recovers from lingering knee issues.

The 27-year-old sprinter has been battling knee tendinitis for several weeks. He had initially planned to get his season underway at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, but was forced to reschedule his season debut for the Dubai Tour. According to his Nizzolo's, that won't happen either.

"Now it is sure that my season won’t begin in Dubai, and probably not even in Algarve. But I hope the next time I will restart for good, and finally put on some quality work," he said.

"Ironically, according to the pre-season schedule I should have made my season debut today, at the Tour de San Juan. It is hard to stand out looking, but I am now experienced enough to know that playing down some indications from your body is not the best option on the long term."

Nizzolo, who has claimed the last two points jerseys at the Giro d'Italia, finished second overall in Dubai last season.

At the moment, his prognosis remains unclear. While he is not healthy enough to get back to racing, his situation appears to be improving.

"I have returned from Spain some days before the plan: after three days of training, technicals and doctors advised me to continue with the therapies. That’s what I am doing, and I think it’s slowly getting better," he said. "I have another visit scheduled on Tuesday: if the outcome is good, I will get back on my bike on Wednesday."