Lindeman to Belkin for two years

Image 1 of 3 Bert-jan Lindeman (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 2 of 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) dons the polka dot jersey of the mountains classification leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Bert-Jan Lindeman is moving up from the Rabobank Development to Team Belkin for the next two years. The Dutch rider had ridden for Vacansoleil-DCM for two years.

“This is a wonderful step forward,” said Lindeman. “This move is like a dream come true. Team Belkin has a good structure and its riders really get a chance to develop themselves here.”

“I’m very happy with my two-year contract because I can really build on that. I want to thank Rabobank for the opportunity that it has given me. I really appreciate that. At team Belkin I hope to focus on the spring classics, although I did well in the mountains this season.”

“Bert-Jan rode at a high level in the Rabobank Development Team, both uphill and in the classics,” said Sports Director Nico Verhoeven.

The 25-year-old has had a great 2014 season, winning the one-day race Ster von Zwolle and the Tour de Bretagne. He most recently won the Tour de l’Ain, where he won a stage.

“Bert-Jan is truly an asset to our team. He is versatile, has developed himself well and is very motivated to work with us.” Next year the team will be sponsored by the Dutch Lottery and BrandLoyalty.