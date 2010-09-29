Lim and Livingston set for grand jury hearing on Wednesday

Image 1 of 3 USA's Lance Armstrong leads Kevin Livingston in 1997's Tour de Gruene two-man time trial (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 2 of 3 Kevin Livingston (Cofidis) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Radioshack's Allen Lim checks his messages (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Lance Armstrong’s former teammate Kevin Livingston and current physiologist Allen Lim are expected to testify before a grand jury in Los Angeles on Wednesday according to a report by the Associated Press news agency.

The testimonies are part of an on-going investigation headed by the former BALCO investigator Jeff Novitzky into possible doping and financial fraud at the state-funded US- Postal Service team that was captained by Lance Armstrong.

Livingston was part of Armstrong's Tour de France winning team in both 1999 and 2000. He is still close to the Texan and now works as a coach, based in Armstrong’s Mellow Jonny’s bike shop in Austin.

Lim began working with Armstrong at the RadioShack team this year after working with the Garmin team for several seasons. He previously worked with Floyd Landis, who claimed Lim helped him dope during his professional career. Lim has always denied the accusations.

Lim refused to confirm he will appear in front of a grand jury appearance, but told ESPN.com: "I am cooperating with the federal investigation and look forward to setting the record straight. When I worked with Floyd, I repeatedly told him that he didn't need to dope and should not dope, and I was absolutely not hired to help him to do so. Since then, I've spent my career promoting clean sport and keeping innumerable athletes from cheating, as well as assisting in catching those who are."

Lim and Livingston are the latest people called to testify in the on-going investigation headed by the former BALCO investigator Jeff Novitzky. Last week Stephanie McIlvain spent seven hours testifying before the grand jury in Los Angeles.

McIlvain, who worked as a representative for the Oakley sunglasses company, was present in the hospital room where Armstrong was being treated for cancer in 1996, when former teammate Frankie Andreu and his wife, Betsy claim the cyclist told doctors he used performance-enhancing drugs. McIlvain attorney said she told the panel she had never heard Armstrong admit that he used banned substances.

Armstrong became a central figure in the investigation in May when Landis admitted he used performance-enhancing drugs and accused Armstrong and others former teammates. Armstrong has always denied the accusations.

