Liège-Bastogne-Liège €5000 richer for 100th edition

Image 1 of 2 Profile of the 100th Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Map of the 100th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: ASO)

The oldest of cycling's five Monuments turns 100 this year, and the organisers of Liège - Bastogne - Liège have planned a number of ways to celebrate this landmark for 'La Doyenne', including a €5000 bonus at the 100 kilometer mark in Bastogne for the first rider through.

The 263km course was announced today, with 100 days to go before the race, in Bastogne by André Gilles, provincial councillor and President of the Province of Liège, Christian Prudhomme, director of cycling at Amaury Sport Organisation, and Paul Bolland, chairman of the RC Pesant Club Liégeois, the club which first organised the race in 1892.

The race will be peppered with 10 climbs, nine of which come on the return trip from Bastogne. The iconic Côte de Stockeu (km 173,5), La Redoute (km 218.5) and the final Côte de Saint-Nicolas (km 257.5) will once again be joined by the Côte de Roche-aux-Faucons, absent from last year's event due to road works.

Three countdown clocks were started to measure the days to go until the race: one each in Bastogne, Liège and Ans, and organisers have planned numerous tributes over the coming weeks including exhibitions, books, television clips and a cyclosportif.