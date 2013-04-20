La Flèche Wallonne to start in Bastogne in 2014

The Fleche Wallonne bunch hits the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Sirotti)

Next year's La Flèche Wallonne will depart from Bastogne in the province of Luxemburg in the Ardennes region of Belgium.

André Gilles, President of the Province of Liège and Amaury Sports Organisation's Christian Prudhomme made the announcement on Friday evening.

The 77 editions of Flèche Wallonne have seen various starting points including Tournai, Mons, Charleroi, Liège, Verviers, Huy and Spa.

The move to Bastogne is significant with the 100th edition of Liège-Bastogne- Liège to follow.

Meantime, it was also announced that Flèche Wallonne will continue to have its finale on the Mur de Huy until 2018 with the ASO's agreement with the city of Huy extended.