Leukemans injures elbow and hip in training crash in Melbourne

Björn Leukemans has injured his elbow and hip in a training crash in Melbourne. The number two man on the Belgian world championship team said that he must wait until Wednesday to see how he feels.

Leukemans was on a training ride with the Belgian team when he touched wheels in Jan Bakelants on a roundabout, sending him down.

“My right elbow and hip were hurt,” he told Sporza. “I fear mostly for my hip. It's a pretty deep wound. But for now it is too early to say anything. I have to wait until Wednesday.” On that day the team will train on the Worlds road course. “”Then we will know immediately whether it is good or not.”

Leukemans wlll ride the Worlds in support of team captain and top favourite Philippe Gilbert, but is the team's number two man if Gilbert is unable to ride for the win.

The 33-year-old, who arrived in Australia last Thursday, had to battle to overcome his jet lag, but yesterday wrote on his website that he has adjusted. Having seen the course, he said that he doesn't believe that a pure sprinter like Mark Cavendish will win. “Rather, I think it will be someone like Hushovd or Freire. Survivors. So it is up to us to ensure that they do not survive.”