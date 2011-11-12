L'Etape du California returns in 2012

Image 1 of 2 Glendora Ridge Road with Mt. Baldy in the background. (Image credit: Bruce Hildenbrand) Image 2 of 2 The Mt. Baldy ascent will be a true test for the GC contenders. (Image credit: Bruce Hildenbrand)

Organisers of the Amgen Tour of California have announced the return of the amateur sportif, the L'Etape du [Tour of] California, which will take place on Saturday, April 28, 2012.

L'Etape debuted this year, taking on the parcours of stage 7 to Mt. Baldy, and will return to the same finish line again in 2012. This time the ride will begin in the town of Ontario, which also hosts the professionals on May 19.

The details of the course will be announced in the new year, but will likely take in a similar route to the top of Mt. Baldy to that of 2011, which began in nearby Claremont.

The field for the 2012 L'Etape du California will again be limited to 2,500 riders.



