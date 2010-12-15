L'Etape comes to California

Glendora Road, part of Stage 7 of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California, has been used in the San Dimas stage race for over 7 years. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Cycling enthusiasts will have a unique chance to ride the route of the queen stage of the 2011 Amgen Tour of California in L'Etape du California the week before the professionals tackle the epic route.

In the tradition of the L'Etape du Tour, which takes place on the route of one stage of the Tour de France each year, the May 7, 2011 L'Etape du California will follow the arduous route of teh Amgen Tour's Stage 7 from Claremont, California to the Mt. Baldy ski area. While the exact route is yet to be announced, it is expected to cover over 100 miles and include almost 10,000 feet of climbing.

"As interest in professional cycling continues to gain momentum in the U.S., we have seen an increasing number of people who want to ride parts of the Amgen Tour of California route," said Andrew Messick, president of AEG Sports. "We are thrilled to bring this amazing experience to the masses through the L'Etape du California. It will be an extremely challenging event for the amateur cyclists, requiring a high level of fitness and mental endurance."

Registration for the event, run by Pacific Sports, will begin on December 22 and cost $95, which includes neutral support and feeding stations, a post-event meal, a t-shirt, bag and bottle and a medal for finishing. Each rider will be clocking using timing chips.

For more information visit www.letapeducalifornia.com.