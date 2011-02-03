Leopard Trek to ride Tour of Denmark

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard-Trek) will ride for the Schlecks in the Tour de France (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Tour of Denmark is on the racing calendar for Leopard Trek this season, a familiar race for the Luxembourg team with Danish roots. It was, however, not yet known whether Jakob Fuglsang will defend his title in the race, which he has won the last three years in a row.

"The Tour of Denmark is a really good race and it fits well into our season. We look forward to the race, which means a lot, especially for our Danish riders," sports director Kim Andersen told sporten.tv2.dk.

"We are pleased to present this exciting new team from Luxembourg, which are undoubtedly among the world's best. On the whole it seems that we get a great field in the 2011-edition of the Tour of Denmark," said race director Jesper Worre.

Leopard Trek, which features manager Brian Nygaard and Andersen as Danes in management roles, has four Danish riders: Fuglsang, Anders Lund, Martin Mortensen, and Martin Pedersen.

Fuglsang has won the race each year since 2008 but Andersen would not confirm whether the 25-year-old Dane would be at the start this year.

"We have not yet taken a position on what should happen after the Tour de France, so I can not answer that," said Andersen.

The other participating teams and the course for the 21st edition of the race, to be held August 3-7, will be announced mid-March.