Leleivyte positive for EPO

Image 1 of 3 Leader of the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar after Stage 1, Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 The jerseys after stage 4: Tatiana Guderzo (Best Italian), Rasa Leleivyte (Best Young Rider) and Marianne Vos, points and overall leader (Image credit: Giro Donne) Image 3 of 3 The silver points competition jersey was also taken by Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The UCI announced today the provisional suspension for Rasa Leleivyte (Vaiano-Tepso) after the Lithuanian rider returned a positive A-sample for EPO in an out-of-competition control taken on June 12.

"The provisional suspension of Ms Leleivyte remains in force until a hearing panel convened by the Lithuanian Cycling Federation determines whether she has committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 21 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules," the UCI statement read.

Leleivyte, who turns 24 this week, was set to take part in the 2012 Olympic Games in London as part of Lithuania's road cycling team. She can now either accept a ban, thereby sacrificing her place in the Games and her results from June 12 onward, which include a 13th place overall at the Giro Donne, or request a B-sample analysis.

In 2011, Leleivyte was the Lithuanian national champion and placed ninth in the world championship road race. She was eighth the year before in the Geelong worlds and won a stage and took third overall at the 2010 Ladies Tour of Qatar.