Leibovitz signs with RGF Sports

Young racer Adam Leibovitz signed with RGF Sports Elite team for the coming season after a solid season of racing. The 19-year-old Leibovitz has been a member of the US Junior National Team for the past three years (2007-2009) and also raced at the Junior World Championships in 2008. He recently helped his team to a win in the pursuit at the US Collegiate National Championships, and he's finished third at the US Collegiate Road Nationals, Division I road race.

It will be Leibovitz's sixth year of racing. He's raced for the Mob Squad, Mesa Cycles and Nuvo Cycling teams, and he currently rides for the Under 23 US National Team, and Marian University where he is in his sophomore year.

Earlier this season, Leibovitz won the prologue at the Ster van Zuid Limburg, a stage race in Belgium where he finished third overall.

"The signing of Adam Leibovitz confirms RGF Sports' commitment to provide America's top young cyclist the resources needed to reach the highest level of the sport in the United States," said Team Owner Robert "Polo" Fernandez. "Adam is a polite young man...a real gentleman; it is amazing he's only 19."

RGF will be directed by Jeff Braumberger. Leibovitz will join the team's returning riders Jeremy Grimm, Cameron Jackson, Dave Chernosky, Stefan Kadar, Bob Martin, and Brett Sudetic as well as new recruits Nathan Larson, Christopher "Cruise" Bogedin, Cory St. Clair, and Ryan Good.

