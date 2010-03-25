'Legendary' accolade for Kiefel

Ron Kiefel in 'human autobot' mode during the 1985 Giro. Photo ©: Ron Kiefel

Former 7-Eleven professional Ron Kiefel will be honoured as this years' 'Legend Award' recipient at the 2010 Redlands Bicycle Classic, which began today in Redlands, California.

The ceremony will take place before the Sunset Loop stage on Sunday, the course of which is remembered by Kiefel as "one of his favourites" - this from a man who rode seven Tours de France, won stage 15 of the 1985 Giro d'Italia and has an Olympic medal to his name.

The 50-year-old Wheat Ridge native twice finished third overall at Redlands - in 1993 and '94 - and returns to the race with fond memories. "The Redlands Classic was an important stepping stone for the 7-Eleven team's success in Europe at races like the Giro D'Italia and Tour de France," he said.

"I am looking forward to coming to Redlands to celebrate our sport - and am happy to be selected as a 'Legend' of the Redlands Classic."

The 'Legend Award' was instituted to recognise those legends of the sport who have ridden the Redlands Bicycle Classic in their careers. Event marketing director Scott Welsh said, "We are very excited to honour Ron as our 2010 Legend Award recipient. He has done amazing things in our sport and was a part of many vintage editions of the Redlands Classic with his 7-Eleven team; he is truly a legend."