Lefevere tight-lipped on Cavendish contract negotiations

With the Tour de France over and done with, it’s time to get down to business for Mark Cavendish and his agent Simon Bayliff. They are due to sit down with Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere to decide his future at the team. Cavendish’s contract is up at the end of the season but he is yet to pen a new deal with the Belgian squad, where he has been since 2013.

MTN-Qhubeka and Trek Factory Racing have expressed interest in the Manx Missile, but Lefevere remained tight-lipped about Cavendish’s future with the team. “I will tell him first and then you,” he told Cyclingnews outside the team bus by the Place de la Concorde following the final stage of the Tour de France.



