Lefevere expects Keisse to sign with Quick Step next week

Iljo Keisse on a flyer (Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Quick Step principal Patrick Lefevere expects Belgian track star Iljo Keisse to next week accept an offer to join the team for the 2010 season. Lefevere met with Keisse and his agent for a “fruitful discussion” on Wednesday.

Related Articles Keisse to Quick Step for 2010?

Keisse has also received offers from Silence-Lotto, Vacansoleil, Landbouwkrediet, and several Continental teams.

"I'd like Keisse to already be there for the first training camp next Tuesday in Spain, but he is riding the third round of the Track World Cup in Colombia (December 10-12). I expect a 'yes' on Tuesday,” Lefevere told nieuwsblad.be

Keisse, 26, is currently riding as an elite without contract for team Saey-Deschacht. He was recently cleared of doping charges stemming from the 2008 Gent Six Day race. He and partner Roger Kluge finished second at the 2009 Gent Six Day race last weekend, three points behind winners Alex Rasmussen and Michael Mørkøv of Denmark.

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.