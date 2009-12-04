Lefevere expects Keisse to sign with Quick Step next week
Track star has multiple offers to move to the road for 2010
Quick Step principal Patrick Lefevere expects Belgian track star Iljo Keisse to next week accept an offer to join the team for the 2010 season. Lefevere met with Keisse and his agent for a “fruitful discussion” on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Keisse has also received offers from Silence-Lotto, Vacansoleil, Landbouwkrediet, and several Continental teams.
"I'd like Keisse to already be there for the first training camp next Tuesday in Spain, but he is riding the third round of the Track World Cup in Colombia (December 10-12). I expect a 'yes' on Tuesday,” Lefevere told nieuwsblad.be
Keisse, 26, is currently riding as an elite without contract for team Saey-Deschacht. He was recently cleared of doping charges stemming from the 2008 Gent Six Day race. He and partner Roger Kluge finished second at the 2009 Gent Six Day race last weekend, three points behind winners Alex Rasmussen and Michael Mørkøv of Denmark.
The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll
You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.
One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy