Leezer forced out of Giro due to knee injury

Image 1 of 2 Tom Leezer (Rabobank) does the hard yards on the front. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 2 Stef Clement (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Stef Clement will replace an injured Tom Leezer in the Giro d’Italia for team Rabobank.

Leezer was forced to pull out of the second stage of the Tour of Romandie earlier this week with persistent knee pain in his right knee, and the 25-year-old sprinter returned to the Netherlands. On Thursday, an ultrasound revealed bursitis.

Clement meanwhile has been active at the Tour of Romandie and finished 10th in yesterday’s time trial. Clement is on his way back to full fitness following a lingering hip injury which ruined his 2010 season. Two weeks ago, he crashed hard on the Queen Stage of the Vuelta Castilla y Leon, but fortunately the injuries were limited to abrasions.



