Leaving behind Nullarbor snakes and trucks as Lachlan Morton’s lap of Australia passes Adelaide

Unwelcome close encounters as EF Education-EasyPost rider works his way past Adelaide after a gravel diversion or two

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) on day 23 of his lap of Australia (original image cropped)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) on day 23 of his lap of Australia (original image cropped) (Image credit: Karter Machen / EF Education-EasyPost)

Lachlan Morton has conquered the Nullarbor Plain, making quick work of the ride across the long straight stretch of road that crosses the remote and arid stretch of southern Australia but that doesn’t mean it was an easy run.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider, who is in the midst of his attempt to deliver the fastest ride around Australia, set out from Norseman in Western Australia and onto the Eyre Highway on Thursday afternoon, with headwinds turning to crosswinds, rain and then finally clearing weather and a welcome tailwind. 

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.