Le Mevel announces retirement

Image 1 of 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) makes the switch to the French squad for 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Christophe Le Mevel has decided to put an end to his active career. The 34-year-old Frenchman, who has ridden for Cofidis since 2013, said that he would stay involved in the sport.

"Full of emotion, and after reflecting upon it for a long time, I today announce the end of my career after 14 years as a professional," he tweeted.

"It is a reasoned decision," he told Le Télégramme. "I was very motivated to join a French team, but they didn't have the budget. Then I would have been able to sign with a foreign team which made a concrete proposal, but I don't want to be a mercenary cyclist. To continue, the priority was fun."

Le Mevel will not completely abandon the sport, however. "I have a specific project in mind to keep in touch with my former colleagues. But, for now, it's secret," he said.

He has shown that he can still bring in good results, finishing 22nd in this year's Vuelta a Espana. He won a stage at the Giro d'Italia in 2005 and took the overall title in the Tour du Haut Var in 2010. Le Mevel has ridden the Tour de France six times, finishing ninth in 2009; the Giro twice, finishing 14th in 2011, and the Vuelta a Espana five times.

He rode for Credit Agricole (2002-2008), FDJ (2009-2010), Garmin (2011-2012) and Cofidis (2013-2014).