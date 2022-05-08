Le Col-Wahoo sign former hockey player Eva van Agt

Le Col-Wahoo have announced the mid-season signing of Eva van Agt from Dutch club team Restore, with the rider making her debut with the team in Belgium on Saturday.

Formerly a field hockey player, 25-year-old Van Agt spent four years in the United States studying and playing at Northwestern University, but turned to cycling after returning to the Netherlands.

“I am super excited for this next step in my athletic career,” said Van Agt. “I feel humbled to be provided with such an incredible opportunity.”

A long-time cyclist, Van Agt says she took up racing and riding more seriously during the pandemic as a way to expend her competitive energy.

Though she has only previously ridden one UCI-classified race - the Drentse 8 van Westerveld in March - her performances in various Dutch races attracted the attention of the British team.

“We have been impressed with Eva since we first saw her race at the Volta Limburg, she was the only non-UCI rider in the front group and certainly held her own,” said Le Col-Wahoo general manager Tom Varney.

“Since that time, we've got to know her more and have continued to be impressed, both by her professionalism and physical level – but also by her as a person. We're excited for her to join the team and are focused on developing her talent.”

Van Agt officially signed for the team on May 1, but joined the team for their Ardennes reconnaissance rides in April.

“When I met the team, I immediately got a warm feeling,” she said. “The amazing team chemistry, combined with a good balance between professionalism and fun, and a focus on development and experience, Le Col-Wahoo seems like the perfect fit for me. I cannot wait to put on their jersey and start racing."

Van Agt made her debut with the team at Saturday’s GP Eco-Struct, finishing with the group just 19 seconds behind the peloton in the 136km 1.1 classified race to take 89th place.

Maike van der Duin was the team's best placed rider in fifth place, with the Dutch rider having to quickly switch from a planned lead out role to battling for the podium after Marjolein Van't Galoof crashed in the final corner.