Le Col-Wahoo sign former hockey player Eva van Agt
By Matilda Price published
Dutchwoman debuts with the team after mid-season transfer
Le Col-Wahoo have announced the mid-season signing of Eva van Agt from Dutch club team Restore, with the rider making her debut with the team in Belgium on Saturday.
Formerly a field hockey player, 25-year-old Van Agt spent four years in the United States studying and playing at Northwestern University, but turned to cycling after returning to the Netherlands.
“I am super excited for this next step in my athletic career,” said Van Agt. “I feel humbled to be provided with such an incredible opportunity.”
A long-time cyclist, Van Agt says she took up racing and riding more seriously during the pandemic as a way to expend her competitive energy.
Though she has only previously ridden one UCI-classified race - the Drentse 8 van Westerveld in March - her performances in various Dutch races attracted the attention of the British team.
“We have been impressed with Eva since we first saw her race at the Volta Limburg, she was the only non-UCI rider in the front group and certainly held her own,” said Le Col-Wahoo general manager Tom Varney.
“Since that time, we've got to know her more and have continued to be impressed, both by her professionalism and physical level – but also by her as a person. We're excited for her to join the team and are focused on developing her talent.”
Van Agt officially signed for the team on May 1, but joined the team for their Ardennes reconnaissance rides in April.
“When I met the team, I immediately got a warm feeling,” she said. “The amazing team chemistry, combined with a good balance between professionalism and fun, and a focus on development and experience, Le Col-Wahoo seems like the perfect fit for me. I cannot wait to put on their jersey and start racing."
Van Agt made her debut with the team at Saturday’s GP Eco-Struct, finishing with the group just 19 seconds behind the peloton in the 136km 1.1 classified race to take 89th place.
Maike van der Duin was the team's best placed rider in fifth place, with the Dutch rider having to quickly switch from a planned lead out role to battling for the podium after Marjolein Van't Galoof crashed in the final corner.
Matilda Price is a freelance cycling journalist and digital producer based in the UK. She is a graduate of modern languages, and recently completed an MA in sports journalism, during which she wrote her dissertation on the lives of young cyclists. Matilda began covering cycling in 2016 whilst still at university, working mainly in the British domestic scene at first. Since then, she has covered everything from the Tour Series to the Tour de France. These days, Matilda focuses most of her attention on the women’s sport, writing for Cyclingnews and working on women’s cycling show The Bunnyhop. As well as the Women’s WorldTour, Matilda loves following cyclo-cross and is a recent convert to downhill mountain biking.
