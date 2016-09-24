Latest issue of Procycling out now

Bradley Wiggins on the cover of the latest issue of Pro Cycling (Image credit: Procycling)

Get this month’s Procycling, which investigates how Bradley Wiggins changed British cycling forever.

In the light of his crowning triumph – gold in the team pursuit at Rio – and just months before he retires from the sport, we assess the impact of the Londoner’s incredible career.

In the light of the recent revelations about Wiggins’s usage of a corticosteroid before his three last Grand Tours, which emerged after we went to press, the public’s final memories of the 2012 Tour winner may be more complex than the rider himself would have hoped.





Nicolas Portal is Team Sky’s master tactician and the man who has guided Chris Froome to three Tour de France victories. We ask him what his secrets are.

With the Olympics still fresh, we look back at the key moments from the road and track. We also spoke to Anna Van Der Breggen to find out how she overcame the emotional turmoil caused by seeing her unconscious team-mate Annamiek Van Vleuten lying in the road in the women’s road race to take gold.

Our Retro story relives the magical spring of 1981, when Giovanni Battaglin won the Giro and the Vuelta in a scintillating six-week period. Procycling also dropped in on the Bretagne Classic for our regular Race Culture feature. The old GP Ouest France-Plouay has been forced to make radical changes to keep its WorldTour status. There’s another wacky race in town, the brilliant Dwars door Het Hageland. The race is packed with gravel sections, cobbled climbs and farm tracks. The two-time Tour stage winner and now professional photographer Leon Van Bon sent us his photo essay.





