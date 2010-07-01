Last minute preparations for Tour de France contenders

The clock is counting down to the start of the Tour de France, and all of Rotterdam is ready for the sport's biggest event. The sun was shining on the riders as they took to the streets of the host town of the Grand Départ.
In the morning ahead of the team presentations and pre-race press conferences, the Schleck brothers took some time to try out their new time trial gear which will be used for the 8km prologue on Saturday.
Radioshack also went out for a spin, with Lance Armstrong drawing plenty of attention as he pedaled along the bike path alongside commuters on their much more utilitarian townies.
Defending champion Alberto Contador looked relaxed and ready to try for his third Tour title, and was accompanied by his entire Astana team for the ride where he also tried out some new time trial equipment that will be debuted on Saturday.
Enjoy the photo gallery from AFP and Contador's press agency, and look for more photos of the team presentation later today.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy