Last minute preparations for Tour de France contenders

Fränk Schleck is the Luxembourg road champion this year. Amateur cyclists were given a chance to shine in Rotterdam. The Astana boys head out into the Dutch countryside. Alexandre Vinokourov and Alberto Contador. Jesús Hernández (Astana). Contador will be debuting a new time trial bike on Saturday. Benjamin Noval and Dani Navarro enjoy their ride in the sunshine outside Rotterdam. Max Iglinsky (Astana). Contador with his Audi Allroad 2700 TDI personalized for the Tour. Alberto Contador is interviewed on Thursday. Contador and Vinokourov had some company for their ride. Fränk helps his brother Andy Schleck with his helmet. Alexander Vinokourov (Astana). Alberto Contador (Astana), the defending Tour champion. Alberto Contador gets ready for a 3 hour spin on the outskirts of Rotterdam. The Astana team rides in the morning ahead of the team presentations. Lance Armstrong (Radioshack). Some commuters got a nice surprise when all of Radioshack, including Lance Armstrong, came past. Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) enjoying his ride in Rotterdam.

The clock is counting down to the start of the Tour de France, and all of Rotterdam is ready for the sport's biggest event. The sun was shining on the riders as they took to the streets of the host town of the Grand Départ.

In the morning ahead of the team presentations and pre-race press conferences, the Schleck brothers took some time to try out their new time trial gear which will be used for the 8km prologue on Saturday.

Radioshack also went out for a spin, with Lance Armstrong drawing plenty of attention as he pedaled along the bike path alongside commuters on their much more utilitarian townies.

Defending champion Alberto Contador looked relaxed and ready to try for his third Tour title, and was accompanied by his entire Astana team for the ride where he also tried out some new time trial equipment that will be debuted on Saturday.

Enjoy the photo gallery from AFP and Contador's press agency, and look for more photos of the team presentation later today.