Larry Warbasse finds new motivation with GC Giro d’Italia work for Ben O’Connor

By
published

US teammate analyses how Australian contender will tackle three upcoming crunch stages

GENOVA ITALY MAY 08 Larry Warbasse of United States and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team prior to the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 5 a 178km stage from Genova to Lucca UCIWT Triumphal Arch of Genova on May 08 2024 in Genova Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Larry Warbasse of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale prior to stage 5 at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

With five Giro d’Italia editions already in his saddlebag, Larry Warbasse is hardly in unfamiliar territory at Italy’s Grand Tour. The Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale veteran says he’s finding a rich new vein of motivation by working for teammate Ben O’Connor in the race this May.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had a GC leader to work for in a Grand Tour with podium potential, so that’s exciting,” the US rider told Cyclingnews. With three crunch stages coming from Thursday onwards in the Giro d’Italia, starting with a day out on the gravel roads of Tuscany, O’Connor will likely be looking for as much support as possible from his squad.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.