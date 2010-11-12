Trending

Landbouwkrediet announces final two signings

Veteran and neo-pro top off team for 2011 .

Image 1 of 2

The Landbouwkrediet team.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 2

Matti Helminen (Finland)

(Image credit: Christophe Juteau)

Team Landbouwkrediet has finalised its signings for the coming season, announcing the last two new riders to join the squad: an experienced veteran and a young neo-pro. The Professional Continental team will have 19 riders for 2011, with six newcomers.

Matti Helminen, 35, signed a one-year contract with the Belgian team. The Finn turned pro in 2005 after riding as an Elite 2 for a number of years. He has ridden for Profel, DFL, and Palmans-Cras. He rode for the Bulgarian team Cycling Club Bourgas in 2009, and was an Elite 2 again this year.

The team called him “a tempo rider who is not afraid of a long attack.” He is a five-time national time trial champion and won the Tour de Brabant Wallon in 2004.

His new teammate Joeri Stallaert is a 19-year-old Belgian who rode for Soenen-Jartazi this season, before serving as a stagiaire with Jong Vlaanderen. His new team calls him “one of the must successful” up-and-coming young riders in Belgium. He had nine wins this season, including two stages at the Ronde van Vlaams Brabant, and brought in a top ten finish in Paris-Tours. He signed a two-year contract