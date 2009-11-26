Landbouwkrediet - Colnago becomes Landbouwkrediet in 2010

Belgian champoin Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Landbouwkrediet-Colnago team will go by the name of Landbouwkrediet in 2010 although the team will retain Colnago as a sponsor. Landbouwkrediet also announced its finalized roster for the upcoming season.

Next year's team will include 21 riders. Of them, 19 had been previously announced, but two more riders were signed in recent days: Tom Van den Haute and Davy Commeyne. Van den Haute was a trainne with the team prior to his signing while Commeyne had proved himself worthy of the team over the previous two seasons.

Returning riders: Fréderic Amorison, Koen Barbé, Dirk Bellemakers, Jonathan Bertrand, David Boucher, Sebastien Delofsse, Bert De Waele, Mathieu Drouilly, Benjamin Gourgue, Kevin Neirynck, Sven Nys, Kevin Peeters, Martial Ricci Poggi, Bert Scheirlinckx and Geert Verheyen.

New riders: Steven Caethoven, Davy Commeyne, Hans Dekkers, Bart Dockx, Baptiste Planckaert, Tom Van den Haute.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.