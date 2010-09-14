Lance Armstrong support website faces backlash

Image 1 of 2 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) in his final Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Lance Armstrong with fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

An unofficial web site which aims to build a groundswell of support for Lance Armstrong was instead hijacked by Armstrong detractors this week.

The web site lancesupport.org, registered by a group in Nanaimo, BC, was created in the wake of Floyd Landis's allegations that Armstrong engaged in doping during his time with the US Postal Service team.

The site's home page states, "Lance Armstrong is currently the focus of a high profile investigation of alleged doping incidents during his cycling career. These allegations could potentially strip him of his accomplishments as a seven-time Tour de France winner."

Those statements may be an exaggeration of Armstrong's current legal situation in light of the Los Angeles federal grand jury, which is currently gathering information about doping in cycling. Yet the site states its goal as giving "this international hero gets some support when he needs it most", and asks fans to leave messages of support.

While there are genuinely supportive posts, the page has been liberally sprinkled with sarcastic comments and fake posts from notable cycling journalists.

"You're [sic] donations over the years have been greatly appreciated, thanks Lance," comes from a "Paddy McQ". "Life as a cycling journalist would be really boring without you, Lance. Thanks! You're the gift that keeps on giving," comes from a L Birnie.

"Thanks for offering me the toughest challenge of my entire career," is from an "M. Fabiani" [most likely not really Armstrong spokesman Mark Fabiani], and some advice from someone posing as Filippo Simeoni? "Always remember Lance, 'Silence Is Golden.'"