Lance Armstrong dispels death hoax spread by fake news site

Lance Armstrong talks with fans upon his arrival in Rodez, southwest France, after riding a stage of The Tour De France for a leukaemia charity

Lance Armstrong posted a video on his Instagram account Friday to dispel reports of his death circulating on fake news sites.

"The rumors of my death are greatly exaggerated," he wrote, quoting Mark Twain.

The uploaded video depicts the Texas native holding his phone to the camera to show an article with the headline 'BREAKING NEWS: Road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong has died'.

The story appears to quote his 'daughter Anna Armstrong' – Lance Armstrong does not have a daughter by that name – as having confirmed his death, describing the family as 'bereft' and 'full of grief'.

The camera then pans to a very much alive Armstrong, shaking his head. By all appearances, the disgraced former pro seems to be just fine.