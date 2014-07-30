Lampre-Merida announce Clásica San Sebastián and Tour de Pologne teams

Image 1 of 4 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Having completed the 101st Tour de France, Lampre-Merida have announced its teams that will line up at the next two WorldTour events; Spanish one-day race Clásica San Sebastián and the Tour de Pologne stage race.

Several of the riders who rode the Tour will be racing on Sunday in Spain as Davide Cimolai, Kristijan Durasek, Nelson Oliveira and Josè Serpa will look to post a good result after building their condition during the three week race. Maximiliano Richeze started the Tour in Yorkshire but was forced out of the race due to injury and will join the team as he makes his return to racing.

Also lining up in the Basque country will be Rafael Valls Ferri who also withdrew from the Tour but survived until stage 14 on his third appearance at La Grande Boucle.

With the Tour de Pologne starting on August 3, the day after Clásica San Sebastián, Lampre will also be looking for a good result at the seven stage event which was won by Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) last year.

Leading the team during the tough mountain stages will be Przemyslaw Niemiec, Damiano Cunego and Mattia Cattaneo who will look for stage wins and a high overall placing when the race concludes in Kraków on August 9. On the flat stages the team is backing Roberto Ferrari and Sacha Modolo.

Having won the opening stage of the 2013 event in his native Italy, Deigo Ulissi will miss the race having been suspended after he returned an adverse analytical finding at Giro d'Italia in May.

Lampre-Merida for Clásica San Sebastián: Davide Cimolai, Kristijan Durasek, Elia Favilli, Nelson Oliveira, Jan Polanc, Maximiliano Richeze, Josè Serpa, Rafael Valls.

Lampre-Merida for the Tour de Pologne: Niccolò Bonifazio, Matteo Bono, Mattia Cattaneo, Damiano Cunego, Roberto Ferrari, Sacha Modolo, Manuele Mori and Przemyslaw Niemiec.