La Passione launches new women’s collection for 2021

Italian brand La Passione just launched its new women’s collection, Grace, designed to offer “premium textiles and high technology [to] guarantee great results with a sophisticated look.” The new range includes a jersey, tank, waist shorts and bib shorts, all of which feature a colourful and minimalist aesthetic in keeping with the rest of its offering.

The Grace Jersey comes in a race fit with short sleeves, and combines two-way stretch fabrics comprising a balanced mix of microfibre and Lycra, offering breathability and fast drying. At the side and back, it features mesh panels to allow air circulation, while three rear pockets provide ample storage for energy gels and valuables. As with the rest of its range, the Grace Jersey features subtle branding, with a logo on the right sleeve and two reflective ‘Hold the Line’ details on the front and back for added visibility.

Alternatively, La Passione is offering the Grace Tank, a sleeveless racerback version of the jersey that’s designed for the absolute hottest rides of the year. The lack of sleeves is meant to offer increased freedom of movement, while minimising the weight of the overall garment. Both the Tank and Jersey are available in six colours — mandarin, lime, sky blue, terracotta, black and burgundy — and retail for £80 / $105 (Jersey) and £65 / $90 (Tank).

The Grace Bib Shorts and Grace Shorts feature high elastic seamless bands coupled with an internal silicone grip to offer a slightly compressive fit to prevent the onset of muscle fatigue. They also include La Passione’s brand new Elastic Interface chamois. According to the brand, this was “designed according to an accurate anthropometric study on the woman’s body fit” and developed to optimise on-saddle comfort over long distances. The surface of the chamois is perforated in order to reduce the build-up of moisture.

Both the Bib Shorts and waist Shorts are available in blue and black, and retail at £120 / $155 (Bib Shorts) £95 / $125 (Shorts).