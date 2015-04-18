Kwiatkowski stronger and wiser than last year ahead of Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 6 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 World champion Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Last year’s Ardennes Classics were a success for Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep), which was topped off with his first monument podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Talking to the press ahead of Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race, Kwiatkowski believes that programme changes mean he is in better shape as he looks to improve on his 2014 performances.

“(Gilbert) is well prepared, he’s in shape now and it’s not going to be easy but I don’t know if he’s going to be there in the final. I’m more focused there on my effort and where I have to be on the Cauberg, and before the Cauberg, how fast I can go on the climb and I will not really think about Gilbert at the moment.”



