Kurschat will not defend German national title

Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) will not compete in the German National Championship race this weekend because of multiple rib fractures.

The reigning German National Champion is suffering from injuries sustained in training for the recent Swiss Bike Trophy in Bern. Following a fall, doctors were unable to find anything but bruising, which allowed Kurschat to race. However, he was in so much pain that he finished only 12th and felt further examination was required.

On Wednesday, an MRI scan revealed multiple breaks in two ribs. It also showed that the healing process had already begun.

"I would have really liked to defend the title," said Kurschat. "Doing that with an injury though doesn't make sense. I can train, but only lightly. The championship course is different and difficult, including lots of jumps. It would be hard on the entire body."

Team Manager Dirk Juckwer said, "We have to do what is best for the athlete and support the decision completely. The healing process is the most important thing now. The focus will move to the closing races of the season and the World Cup in Champery, Switzerland, is also now not possible for Kurschat."